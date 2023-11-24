comScore

Mahendra Singh Dhoni invests in fitness startup Tagda Raho

Tagda Raho claims to be the world's first and only fitness programme that marries traditional Indian equipment with modern raining applications.

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2023 5:58 PM
This partnership marks the first-ever drone partnership for a team.They essentially create training regimens with traditional equipments such as gada, mugdar, vajra and sumtola.

Former India cricket captain and legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in Bengaluru-based fitness startup Tagda Raho. The size of the investment however, hasn’t been disclosed.

Tagda Raho claims to be the world’s first and only fitness programme that marries traditional Indian equipment with modern raining applications. They essentially create training regimens with traditional equipments such as gada, mugdar, vajra and sumtola.

The startup has training centres In Bangalore and will be launching in Maharashtra next month. By next year, they plan to expand to four to five more states.

Tagda Raho said its equipment and training program has been used by professional teams and institutions like the IPL team Lucknow SuperGiants, kabaddi team Haryana Steelers and the National Cricket Academy.


