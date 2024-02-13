Mahindra Finance to collaborate with IBM to launch new super-app

Mahindra Finance plans to form a strategic collaboration with IBM to build a super-app. This new super-app will provide for a single digital interface for consumers to access multiple business within Mahindra Finance, the company said.

The super-app will act as a digital enabler for customers in metro as well as non-metro cities. It will provide them with 24x7 access to products and solutions in a simple and secure manner.

The app will be home to Mahindra Finance’s multiple vehicle and non-vehicle lending business like personal loans, enterprise loans, mortgage loans, leasing solutions, fixed deposits, insurance solutions, payments and other investment management solutions.