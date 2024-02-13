Mahindra Finance to collaborate with IBM to launch new super-app

Mahindra Finance plans to form a strategic collaboration with IBM to build a super-app. This new super-app will provide for a single digital interface for consumers to access multiple business within Mahindra Finance, the company said.
The super-app will act as a digital enabler for customers in metro as well as non-metro cities. It will provide them with 24x7 access to products and solutions in a simple and secure manner.
The app will be home to Mahindra Finance’s multiple vehicle and non-vehicle lending business like personal loans, enterprise loans, mortgage loans, leasing solutions, fixed deposits, insurance solutions, payments and other investment management solutions.
Through the app, Mahindra Finance plans to position itself as the "financial solutions partner of choice for emerging India,” it said in a company statement.