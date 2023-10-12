Mphasis turns digital consulting partner for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Mphasis, an information technology (IT) solutions provider, has been named as the digital consulting partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver digital experiences for cricket fans around the world.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC head of digital added, “We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup. It’s set to be one of the most followed sporting events with a truly global audience and we look forward to leveraging Mphasis’ experience as we strive to elevate the digital experience for cricket lovers all over.”