Mphasis turns digital consulting partner for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Mphasis, an information technology (IT) solutions provider, has been named as the digital consulting partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver digital experiences for cricket fans around the world.
Finn Bradshaw, ICC head of digital added, “We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup. It’s set to be one of the most followed sporting events with a truly global audience and we look forward to leveraging Mphasis’ experience as we strive to elevate the digital experience for cricket lovers all over.”
Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer, and managing director of Mphasis said, "We are incredibly excited to become the Official Digital Consulting Partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This partnership underscores our commitment to the sport but it’s also a statement about our longer-term intent to drive the future of cricket technology. By working closely with the ICC, we will explore what’s possible in the world of sports and technology and look to shape lasting, valuable experiences for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”