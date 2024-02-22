My11Circle to become official fantasy sports partner of Tata IPL 2024

The Tata Indian Premier League will hit the screens starting March 22. My11Circle, an online fantasy sports game, beat Dream11 in a Rs 110 crore bid to become official fantasy sports partner of Tata IPL 2024

Aramco and Saudi Tourism, the biggest sponsors of IPL withdrew from bidding for the associate sponsorship title, also known as the official partners (OP).

Dream11 was a long-time associate of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL. Dream11 had submitted a bid of Rs 515 crore for five seasons, whereas, My11Circle’s bid amounted to Rs 625 crore, as stated by media reports.

Online financial and payment system, Rupay, secured the third official payment slot with a bid of Rs 70 crore, highlighted in a report. Indian tyre manufacturer CEAT, retained its strategic timeout sponsorship with Rs 48 crore per season.

The IPL has three more OPs to fill which include umpire, Orange Cap and Purple Cap, for which no bidders have been identified.