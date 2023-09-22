Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra becomes brand ambassador for JSW Group

JSW Group, announced Olympic and World champion, Neeraj Chopra as its official brand ambassador. This partnership also includes an association with JSW businesses like Steel, Cements, Paints and other Group businesses.

Besides his Olympic and world championship golds and the Diamond League title, Chopra is also an Asian Athletics Championships (2017), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018) champion.

JSW Sports – the sporting arm of the JSW Group has had a holistic approach to athlete development.

Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, emphasized, “We continue to believe in Neeraj's extraordinary capabilities, not only as an athlete but also as a beacon of inspiration. His journey resonates with our ethos of pushing boundaries and redefining limits. We are happy to add another significant dimension to our relationship with him.”