Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra becomes brand ambassador for JSW Group

JSW Sports – the sporting arm of the JSW Group has had a holistic approach to athlete development.

By  Storyboard18Sep 22, 2023 1:17 PM
Besides his Olympic and world championship golds and the Diamond League title, Chopra is also an Asian Athletics Championships (2017), Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018) champion. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

JSW Group, announced Olympic and World champion, Neeraj Chopra as its official brand ambassador. This partnership also includes an association with JSW businesses like Steel, Cements, Paints and other Group businesses.

Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, emphasized, “We continue to believe in Neeraj's extraordinary capabilities, not only as an athlete but also as a beacon of inspiration. His journey resonates with our ethos of pushing boundaries and redefining limits. We are happy to add another significant dimension to our relationship with him.”

Neeraj Chopra said, “I’ve been a part of the JSW family for a few years now, and the relationship we have shared has been special. It is an honour to now be named brand ambassador for the Group and its companies. The manner in which JSW has supported Indian sport and us athletes, is truly remarkable and the work they have done in this field is an example. I am grateful and proud to represent all that they do in nation building.”


First Published on Sep 22, 2023 1:11 PM

