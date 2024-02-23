comScore            

Quantum Brief

OpenAI's Sam Altman revealed as Reddit’s third-largest shareholder

As Reddit prepares for an IPO, it says that most of its revenue is from advertising. Also, highlights artificial intelligence as a growth area.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 12:39 PM
OpenAI's Sam Altman revealed as Reddit’s third-largest shareholder
Sam Altman's OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is backed by Alphabet's rival Microsoft, which owns search engine Bing. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Tech platform Reddit is gearing up for its IPO, filing its form S-1 with the US's Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

The form includes new details on its ownership, which includes a sizable stake controlled by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who controls 8.7 percent of the company’s stock, including 4.5 percent of its Class A shares, and 9.3 percent of its Class B shares, states The Hollywood Reporter.

Altman's stake in Reddit makes him the third-largest shareholder in Reddit, behind only the Newhouse family’s Advance, which owns just over 30 percent of the company, and China’s Tencent, which owns 11 percent of the company.

THR reports that both the Newhouse family and Tencent were previously known as major investors in Reddit. Altman was known to be an investor, but the size of his stake was unclear.

This week, Reddit signed a $60 million deal with Alphabet-owned Google that allows the search engine giant's artificial intelligence models to train on Reddit content.

Altman's OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is backed by Alphabet's rival Microsoft, which owns search engine Bing.

Reddit shared in a statement, "By making Reddit content and communities easier to find, we’re able to uphold our belief in the open internet while better serving current users and reaching new audiences. All of this builds on our existing partnership with Google Cloud to integrate new AI-powered capabilities to improve Reddit and help achieve our mission of bringing community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world."

Reddit reported total revenue of $804 million in 2023, of which the vast majority ($788.8 million) was advertising-based (it also reported a net loss of $90.8 million last year).


Tags
First Published on Feb 23, 2024 12:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

Quantum Brief

MP State Elections: Gupshup developed WhatsApp chatbot that engaged 1.2 million people

MP State Elections: Gupshup developed WhatsApp chatbot that engaged 1.2 million people

Quantum Brief

Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Quantum Brief

Philips rolls out #BarberKeBaraber campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli

Philips rolls out #BarberKeBaraber campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli

Quantum Brief

ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

Quantum Brief

Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

Quantum Brief

BCCI names Ceat as official partner for IPL; to sponsor certain segments matches

BCCI names Ceat as official partner for IPL; to sponsor certain segments matches
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!