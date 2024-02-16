OYO gets into sports hospitality with 100 hotels in 12 key cities

To cater to large sports events, OYO is foraying into the sports hospitality business shortlisting 100 hotels, ranging from budget-friendly to premium hotels, across 12 key cities. The cities the hospitality and travel-tech firm is targeting include Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore and the hotels will cater to the accommodation needs of athletes and sports officials.

The sports hospitality business aims to meet the unique needs of large sports events with a focus on providing end-to-end solutions, including providing accommodation to athletes and sports officials participating in various sports events, the company said in a statement, shared by PTI.

"The launch of our sports event management unit aligns with OYO's commitment to continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions. With a focus on delivering quality hospitality, OYO plans to offer athletes a conducive and comfortable environment, ensuring they can fully concentrate on their training and competitions," OYO head, government and sports hospitality business, Pankaj Kumar said.

The company said it has provided these services in more than 10 large-scale sports tournaments in 2023, including Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, and 36th National Games, to assess its capabilities before launching the new initiative.