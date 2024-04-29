            

      Parle takes top spot in IPL 2024 TV ad race in the first 39 matches

      The others in the top five category included Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, Playgames 24*7 and K P Pan Foods.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 29, 2024 8:00 AM
      The top categories to advertise in this year’s IPL on TV are ecom – gaming, range of food products, pan masala, perfumes/deodorant and smartphones. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 on TV continues to grow with significant increase in ad volumes. Compared to IPL 2023, there was a 12 percent growth in ad volume per channel for the first 39 matches.

      The advertiser pool also expanded, with over 60 categories and 70 plus advertisers participating coming on board in this period. The last season saw around 40 categories and 50 plus advertisers.

      The top categories to advertise in this year’s IPL till date are ecom – gaming, which had around 16 percent share based on add volumes, followed by range of food products, pan masala, perfumes/deodorant and smartphones.

      Ecom – gaming and pan masala were the only common categories present between last year and this year IPL.

      Moving on advertises, the top advertiser in this period was Parle Products. The others in the top five category included Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elachi Pan Masala), Playgames 24*7 (My11Circle) and K P Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi).

      The top five exclusive brands on Hindi plus English language channels in this period were, Fogg Master , Dabur, Real Range, Amazon Prime Video, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel and Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel.


      First Published on Apr 29, 2024 8:00 AM

