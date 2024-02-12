Pay DTH has attained total active subscriber base of around 64.18 million: TRAI report

TRAI today has released the "Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report" for the Quarter ending 30th September, 2023. This Report provides a broad perspective of the Telecom Services in India and presents the key parameters and growth trends of the Telecom Services as well as Cable TV, DTH & Radio Broadcasting services in India for the period covering 1st July, 2023 to 30th September, 2023 compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the Service Providers.

Total number of Internet subscribers increased from 895.83 million at the end of Jun-23 to 918.19 million at the end of Sep-23, registering a quarterly rate of growth 2.50%. Out of 918.19 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers are 37.11 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 881.08 million.

The Internet subscriber base is comprised of Broadband Internet subscriber base of 885 million and Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 33.19 million.

The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 2.73% from 861.47 million at the end of Jun-23 to 885 million at the end of Sep-23. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 34.36 million at the end of Jun-23 to 33.19 million at the end of Sep-23.

Wireline subscribers increased from 30.31 million at the end of June-23 to 30.98 million at the end of Sep-23 with a quarterly rate of growth 2.19% and, on Y-O-Y basis, wireline subscriptions also increased by 17.03% at the end of QE Sep-23.

Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.18% at the end of Jun-23 to 2.22% at the end of Sep-23 with quarterly rate of growth 1.96%.

Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2.76%, from Rs.145.64 in QE Jun-23 to Rs.149.66 in QE Sep-23. On Y-OY basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 8.99% in this quarter.

Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs.143.81 in QE Jun-23 to Rs.148 in QE Sep-23 and Postpaid ARPU per month also increased from Rs.166.22 in QE Jun-23 to Rs.167.93 in QE Sep-23.

On an all-India average, the overall MOU per subscriber per month decreased by 1.21% from 960 in Q.E. Jun-2023 to 948 in Q.E. Sep-2023.

Prepaid MOU per subscriber per month decreased from 1000 in QE Jun-23 to 989 in QE Sep-23. Postpaid MOU per subscriber per month also decreased from 509 in QE Jun-23 to 495 in QE Sep-23.

Gross Revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of Telecom Service Sector for the Q.E. Sep-23 has been Rs.82,741 Crore, Rs.79,747 crore and Rs.66,583 Crore respectively. GR increased by 2.28%, ApGR increased by 1.78% and AGR increased by 1.46% in Q.E. Sep-23, as compared to previous quarter.

The Y-O-Y rate of growth in GR, ApGR and AGR in Q.E. Sep-23 over the same quarter in last year has been -1.22%, 6.74% and 7.43% respectively.

Since the introduction of DTH Sector in the year 2003, Indian DTH (directto-home) services have displayed a phenomenal growth. During the QE 30th September 2023, there were 4 pay DTH service providers in the country.

Pay DTH has attained total active subscriber base of around 64.18 million. This is in addition to the subscribers of the DD Free Dish (free DTH services of Doordarshan). The total active subscriber base has decreased from 65.50 million in QE June 2023 to 64.18 million in QE September 2023.

Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio operators to TRAI, as on 30th September 2023, there are 388 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 36 private FM Radio operators. As compared to the previous quarter, there is no change in the number of operational private FM Radio channels, cities and FM Radio operators.

The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio operators during the quarter ending 30th September 2023 in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels is Rs.408.37 crore as against Rs.389.97 crore in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter.