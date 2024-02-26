Platinum EVARA launches "I Got This" with cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

With the second season of Women's Premier League coming up, Platinum EVARA by Platinum Guild India has launched a new campaign titled #IGotThis featuring Jemimah that further celebrates her extraordinary journey of self-belief.

The new campaign '#IGotThis ' serves as a fitting run-up to last year's 'Becoming Me'. Through a series of 6 films woven around the concept of ‘6 challenging balls, 6 extraordinary deliveries’, the campaign showcases the different challenges and struggles Jemimah’s overcame in order to emerge as the cricketing icon that she is today.

Sujala Martis, Consumer Marketing Director, PGI India's partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, and the underlying narrative of the campaign.

Could you elaborate on PGI's partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues?

Our partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues is more than just a collaboration; it's a celebration of her incredible journey from a young girl with a dream to one of the most exciting cricketers we have. Jemi's cricketing journey began at the tender age of three when her grandfather gifted her a bat, igniting a passion that would define her life. Despite many challenges like facing rejection early on due to her gender and size, a huge gender bias in the game, coached, supported, and mentored by father Jemimah persevered, making her Mumbai U-19 debut at just 13 years old.

And she hasn’t looked back ever since, achieving her dream of playing for India in both T20 and ODI formats in 2018. Her dynamic persona on and off the field has earned her a massive following, making her one of the most exciting young cricketers globally, inspiring millions with her skill and self-belief. Jemimah's journey from a determined young girl to a star performer, her embodiment of individuality makes her the perfect brand fit. She reminds us that femininity is fluid, best defined by being yourself. Platinum jewellery doesn't dictate that definition - it enhances and celebrates it as an intimate element of personal style and expression. Jemimah's journey serves as an inspiring beacon for young girls across the country. It empowers young women to embrace their true selves, just like she has done throughout her remarkable career.

We started our association with her in November 2023 as part of our "Becoming Me" campaign, showcasing those precious moments of growth and the emotional learning curves that helped her get to where she is. It’s short films offered intimate glimpses into Jemimah's cricketing life, and platinum celebrated every milestone in her journey. Could you shed some light on #IGotThis campaign by Platinum EVARA with Jemimah Rodrigues? What is the underlying narrative of the campaign?

#IGotThis celebrates modern femininity and acknowledges the historical barriers women have faced in the sport, including gendered expectations and biased questioning that men don't encounter. Despite these challenges, women like Jemimah are breaking barriers and carving out their space on the cricket field.

Platinum Evara recognizes that women's journeys in cricket are often met with doubts, particularly as they enter leagues like the WPL which has been male dominated since inception. However, through the campaign, Jemimah's story exemplifies how these players navigate a male-dominated landscape with resilience and self-belief. They refuse to conform to norms and instead infuse the game with their unique style and approach. We have tried to answer every doubt that Jemimah and her peers usually face with "I Got This".

Besides these films, are there any additional initiatives planned for the Women's Premier League?

The collaboration with Jemimah starts with an integration, it’s her journey through the WPL that the brand will chronicle as she embarks on a new chapter with Platinum Evara on her side. We’re hoping to cover and share some BTS moments, instances of her practicing, playing, reflecting, in conversation or even taking a break between games. Episodic branded content comes in as spikes to this association based around the central thought and idea of #IGotThis. Platinum Evara's Instagram handle during this period will transform into Jemimah's loudest cheerleader, using #GoPlatinumGirl to rally fans and support for her. We will invite the fans to share messages of support for Jemimah, participate in contests to win giveaways. This could help foster a sense of community among fans, while also amplifying the brand's presence during the tournament.