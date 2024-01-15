Policybazaar’s new ad campaign aims to "humanise" insurance claims process

Policybazaar released its latest campaign that closely captures its assistance to customers during the hour of need. The campaign is rooted in the idea of raising awareness about the importance of a robust claims process.

In one ad, a Policybazaar executive can be seen running around to complete the claim formalities while on video call with his daughter who’s waiting for him on her birthday. As he efficiently handles the formalities, he extends a reassuring hand to the policyholder’s wife confirming the approval of their health claim and informs her that she can take her husband home.

The other ad unfolds with a revelation in an exchange between a patient and a nurse. The nurse tells the patient, “Sir, aap bahut lucky hain ki aapke bete ne health insurance aur baaki saari formalities time se poori kar di hain. Ab aap ghar jaa sakte hain.” Surprised, the man asks, “Mera beta?” As it turns out, it was the Policybazaar executive who indeed helped with the process. Both the ads portray Policybazaar’s spirit of going above and beyond during the moment of truth.

Samir Sethi, head of brand marketing at Policybazaar, says, “Policybazaar's commitment to claims goes beyond paperwork; it's about delivering tangible reassurance when it matters most. The ads highlight Policybazaar's streamlined claims process, emphasising speed, transparency, and efficiency. The brand’s dedication to settling claims with utmost urgency is showcased as a cornerstone of its service. The ad represents the brand’s core value of standing by the customer when they need it the most.”