comScore

Quantum Brief

Quotient Ventures' Vector Brand Solutions wins the brand and communications mandate of Birla Pivot

Birla Pivot is Quotient Ventures’ second client from Aditya Birla Group, after Ultratech Cement.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 10:32 AM
Quotient Ventures' Vector Brand Solutions wins the brand and communications mandate of Birla Pivot
T. Gangadhar, group chief executive officer, Quotient Ventures added, “Given the nature of the building materials industry and Birla Pivot’s focus on technology, the opportunity for disruption is enormous. Being a brand-first, full-funnel agency, we are excited to partner them in realising their ambitious plans." (Representative Image: Miikka Luotio via Unsplash)

Birla Pivot have awarded their full-funnel brand and communications mandate to Vector Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures.

A part of Aditya Birla Group, Birla Pivot is a B2B marketplace for building and construction materials and has been launched to help SMEs transform their growth potential. Birla Pivot is focussed on digitising the entire ecosystem, making it more efficient, transparent, and accessible for businesses.

Birla Pivot is Quotient Ventures’ second client from Aditya Birla Group, after Ultratech Cement.

T. Gangadhar, group chief executive officer, Quotient Ventures added, “Given the nature of the building materials industry and Birla Pivot’s focus on technology, the opportunity for disruption is enormous. Being a brand-first, full-funnel agency, we are excited to partner them in realising their ambitious plans."


Tags
First Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:32 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard partner to launch Absolut Vodka & Sprite

The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard partner to launch Absolut Vodka & Sprite

Quantum Brief

Juicy Chemistry enters into a partnership with Assiduus Global

Juicy Chemistry enters into a partnership with Assiduus Global

Quantum Brief

GroupM and Criteo enter into a partnership to bolster omnichannel commerce media capabilities

GroupM and Criteo enter into a partnership to bolster omnichannel commerce media capabilities

Quantum Brief

DS Group in talks to acquire Great India Place mall for Rs 2,000 crore

DS Group in talks to acquire Great India Place mall for Rs 2,000 crore

Quantum Brief

Govt all set to tighten rules to check offshore gambling companies' illegal services

Govt all set to tighten rules to check offshore gambling companies' illegal services

Quantum Brief

Tiger Analytics: Generative AI has improved productivity

Tiger Analytics: Generative AI has improved productivity

Quantum Brief

Madras High Court to rule on Google Play service fee dispute

Madras High Court to rule on Google Play service fee dispute