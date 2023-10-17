Quotient Ventures' Vector Brand Solutions wins the brand and communications mandate of Birla Pivot

Birla Pivot have awarded their full-funnel brand and communications mandate to Vector Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures.

A part of Aditya Birla Group, Birla Pivot is a B2B marketplace for building and construction materials and has been launched to help SMEs transform their growth potential. Birla Pivot is focussed on digitising the entire ecosystem, making it more efficient, transparent, and accessible for businesses.

Birla Pivot is Quotient Ventures’ second client from Aditya Birla Group, after Ultratech Cement.