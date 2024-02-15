comScore

Radisson Hotel announces 21 new hotels in India; makes debut in Ayodhya

Radisson Hotel Group leads in India's pilgrimage sites, eyeing expansion in destinations like Vrindavan and Ujjain. With 21 hotels signed in 2023, the group accelerates its growth, strengthening its foothold in the Indian market.

Feb 15, 2024
Radisson intends to introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, solidifying its foothold in the Indian market. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

In 2023, Radisson Hotel Group experienced notable expansion in India, marking the signing of 21 hotels across nine brands. This growth encompasses the introduction of their first property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, known as Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya. This strategic move capitalises on the region's increased national and international attention following the recent consecration of the Ram Temple.

Radisson intends to introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, solidifying its foothold in the Indian market. Globally, the group expanded its international portfolio by incorporating over 30,000 keys.

In India, Radisson Hotel Group stands out as a prominent international hotel operator, with a robust presence exceeding 165 hotels across operations and development. Its notable leadership position as the largest hotel operator in tier I markets such as Delhi NCR is complemented by a significant presence in tier II and III markets, where it spearheads industry innovation, constituting more than 50 percent of its portfolio.

Elie Younes, the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, reaffirmed the company's dedication to adapting and staying relevant in the dynamic Indian market. With a diverse portfolio of brands including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Individuals Retreats, Radisson Hotel Group aims to enhance its impact throughout the country. Looking forward, K B Kachru, the Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor of Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, expressed confidence in the company's growth path, emphasising strategic goals focused on expanding into untapped markets and strengthening its existing presence.


First Published on Feb 15, 2024 6:19 PM

