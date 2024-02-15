Radisson Hotel announces 21 new hotels in India; makes debut in Ayodhya

In 2023, Radisson Hotel Group experienced notable expansion in India, marking the signing of 21 hotels across nine brands. This growth encompasses the introduction of their first property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, known as Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya. This strategic move capitalises on the region's increased national and international attention following the recent consecration of the Ram Temple.

Radisson intends to introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, solidifying its foothold in the Indian market. Globally, the group expanded its international portfolio by incorporating over 30,000 keys.

In India, Radisson Hotel Group stands out as a prominent international hotel operator, with a robust presence exceeding 165 hotels across operations and development. Its notable leadership position as the largest hotel operator in tier I markets such as Delhi NCR is complemented by a significant presence in tier II and III markets, where it spearheads industry innovation, constituting more than 50 percent of its portfolio.