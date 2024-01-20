comScore

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: List of India Inc leaders invited

Find out who from India Inc has been invited for the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2024 7:24 PM
The guest list also has personalities from the entertainment, sports, music, and other sectors. (Image source: News18)

The state guest list for the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya, is unlike anything ever seen. The 500 plus state guest list, accessed by PTI, features the who's who of India Inc, some have been invited to bring their spouses and families. The guest list also has personalities from the entertainment, sports, music, and other sectors. It is unclear how many of them will attend the opening of the shrine, which is turning into of the biggest events in India's recent history.

Take a look at some of the most prominent India Inc names from the state guest list.

Mukesh Ambani

Ratan Tata

Gautam Adani

Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal

Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja

Azim Premji of Wipro

Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing

Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta

GMR Group's G M R Rao

Real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ajay Piramal

Anand Mahindra

DCM Shriram's Ajay Shriram

TCS CEO K Krithivasan

Deepak Parekh, Former HDFC chairperson

K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals

Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka

L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan

Durali Divi of Divis Laboratories

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy

Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal

Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group

Uday Kotak

Nandan Nilekani

TV Mohandas Pai

L&T chairperson and MD SN Subramaniam

AM Naik

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala

HDFC's Aditya Puri

Godrej Group chairperson Adi Godrej,

Bharat Biotech founder and chairperson Illa Krishna

Arun Bharat Ram of Sriram Group

JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal

G V K Reddy of GVK Airport

Raymond's Gautam Singhania

Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises

Marico's Harsh Mariwala

K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals

Manohar Lal Agrawal of Haldiram

Bharat Forge managing director Baba Kalyani

Dilip Sanghvi of Sun Pharma

Hero Motocorp head Pawan Munjal

Indigo's Rahul Bhatia

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Shapoor Mistry

Prathap C Reddy of Apollo Hospital

Yusuf Hamied of Cipla Pharmaceuticals

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran

Roshni Nadar of HCL

Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu

LIC Chairperson Siddharth Mohanti

SBI Chairperson Dinesh Khara

National Stock Exchange (NSE) President Ashish Chauhan

Sanjay Kirloskar of Kirloskar Oil

HDFC CEO & MD Sashi Jagdishan

CK Birla of Birla Industries

Madhukar Parekh of Pidilite Adhesives

Mahendra Choksi of Asian Paints

Hasmukhbhai Patel of Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd

Nirmal Minda of Minda Group

Zydus Lifesciences' Pankaj Patel

Puneet Yadu Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat

JK Tyres' Raghupati Singhania

Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar of Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd

Motilal Oswal's Ramdeo Agrawal

ISRO chairperson S Somnath

DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan

NITI member VK Saraswat


First Published on Jan 20, 2024 6:08 PM

