Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: List of India Inc leaders invited

The state guest list for the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya, is unlike anything ever seen. The 500 plus state guest list, accessed by PTI, features the who's who of India Inc, some have been invited to bring their spouses and families. The guest list also has personalities from the entertainment, sports, music, and other sectors. It is unclear how many of them will attend the opening of the shrine, which is turning into of the biggest events in India's recent history.