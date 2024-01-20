Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: List of India Inc leaders invited

The state guest list for the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya, is unlike anything ever seen. The 500 plus state guest list, accessed by PTI, features the who's who of India Inc, some have been invited to bring their spouses and families. The guest list also has personalities from the entertainment, sports, music, and other sectors. It is unclear how many of them will attend the opening of the shrine, which is turning into of the biggest events in India's recent history.
Take a look at some of the most prominent India Inc names from the state guest list.
Mukesh Ambani
Ratan Tata
Gautam Adani
Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran
Mining mogul Anil Agarwal
Hinduja group's Ashok Hinduja
Azim Premji of Wipro
Nusli Wadia of Bombay Dyeing
Torrent group founder and chairperson Sudhir Mehta
GMR Group's G M R Rao
Real estate baron Niranjan Hiranandani
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Ajay Piramal
Anand Mahindra
DCM Shriram's Ajay Shriram
TCS CEO K Krithivasan
Deepak Parekh, Former HDFC chairperson
Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka
L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan
Durali Divi of Divis Laboratories
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy
Jindal Steel & Power head Naveen Jindal
Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group
Uday Kotak
Nandan Nilekani
TV Mohandas Pai
AM Naik
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala
HDFC's Aditya Puri
Godrej Group chairperson Adi Godrej,
Bharat Biotech founder and chairperson Illa Krishna
Arun Bharat Ram of Sriram Group
JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal
G V K Reddy of GVK Airport
Raymond's Gautam Singhania
Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises
Marico's Harsh Mariwala
K Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Pharmaceuticals
Manohar Lal Agrawal of Haldiram
Bharat Forge managing director Baba Kalyani
Dilip Sanghvi of Sun Pharma
Hero Motocorp head Pawan Munjal
Indigo's Rahul Bhatia
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Shapoor Mistry
Prathap C Reddy of Apollo Hospital
Yusuf Hamied of Cipla Pharmaceuticals
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran
Roshni Nadar of HCL
Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu
LIC Chairperson Siddharth Mohanti
SBI Chairperson Dinesh Khara
National Stock Exchange (NSE) President Ashish Chauhan
Sanjay Kirloskar of Kirloskar Oil
HDFC CEO & MD Sashi Jagdishan
CK Birla of Birla Industries
Madhukar Parekh of Pidilite Adhesives
Mahendra Choksi of Asian Paints
Hasmukhbhai Patel of Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd
Nirmal Minda of Minda Group
Zydus Lifesciences' Pankaj Patel
Puneet Yadu Dalmia of Dalmia Bharat
JK Tyres' Raghupati Singhania
Rahul Chandrakant Kirloskar of Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd
Motilal Oswal's Ramdeo Agrawal
ISRO chairperson S Somnath
DMRC principal advisor E Sreedharan
NITI member VK Saraswat