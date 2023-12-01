Ranveer Singh partners with sexual health and wellness brand Bold Care

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh partners with Bold Care, a key player in India’s landscape for men’s sexual health and wellness.

Singh has in fact been committed to this cause for a long time. Back in 2014, he surprised everyone when he appeared in a series of condom ads, becoming the first ever Bollywood actor to do so.

Rajat Jadhav, chief executive officer at Bold Care shares, “We're absolutely thrilled to finally announce Ranveer as a co-owner at Bold Care! His involvement over the past year has been nothing short of incredible, deeply engaging in every facet of our business. This is going to be an iconic partnership, something India hasn’t seen before!"

He further adds, “Bold Care has always championed the cause of normalizing conversations around men's health issues, especially sexual health. We're truly dedicated to offering effective and stigma-free solutions. From the very beginning, Ranveer has been passionately aligned with this vision and now, as we embark on this exhilarating new chapter together, we're more energized than ever to make a significant impact. Here's to the next big leap with Ranveer on board – it's going to be an amazing ride!”

Co-owner Singh shares, “I am pleased to come on board as the face and co-owner of Bold Care. Together we are committed towards normalising conversations about sexual health and wellness, a topic that traditionally comes with stigma and taboo. People, especially men are misinformed and shy to seek help. With this, we are doing our bit to help to bring about a positive change in society.”