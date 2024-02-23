Ranveer Singh's Bold-ness with Care: Leveraging Bollywood's only clutter-breaking star

Recently, Ranveer Singh partnered with Bold Care, a men’s sexual health and wellness brand, as co-owner. Bold Care provides solutions for intimate health issues, including premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. Singh’s partnership with Bold Care indicates that he is keen to normalise conversations about sexual health and wellness, a topic that traditionally comes with stigmas and taboos. People, especially men are misinformed and shy to seek help.

Celebrities are usually seen sticking to advocating for generally ‘safer’ brands. Then, why did Ranveer Singh choose to break the mould by launching a sexual wellness brand? Well, it’s an interesting question but not too surprising. After all, if we’d expect anyone from Bollywood to voluntarily stand out, it would be Ranveer Singh.

Singh is known for his charismatic, over-the-top and more often than not, loud personality. His overall energy is like a vibrant fireworks display. Be it his hilarious fashionista avatar or enthu-cutlet persona, he is likely to steal the spotlight no matter where he is and what he does. Nuanced is not a word you’d associate with him. And why would you? Who needs subtlety when you can sparkle like Ranveer Singh? Channelling his inner Rocky Randhawa and turning heads and breaking norms - he is the ultimate maverick.

So launching a brand that breaks routine conformities isn’t actually that farfetched. But, don’t take our word for it. Brand experts in the industry too have interesting perspectives.

Prardhana Chillarige, associate director - brand strategy, GOZOOP says, “Culturally, we are a land where 'mard ko dard nahi hota', and having sexual problems is a khatarnaak and a dardnaak topic and hence promptly shoved under the carpet. For a mindshift like that, while the category is working on slow and steady wins the race, there is Bold Care which is not just pushing boundaries – it's obliterating them.”

Ranveer Singh is a symbol of "modern masculinity - a man's man but also someone who doesn't shy away from showering love and support for his wife publicly." Marketing experts like Chillarige feel Singh is a man with a high emotional quotient and has been a champion of making controversial and scandalous topics accessible to the masses. "His craft is expression - whether himself through his words and his work. His involvement in this campaign isn't just about endorsement; it's a reflection of his commitment to destigmatizing sensitive topics,” she adds.

Bold Care and Ranveer Singh brought together two different worlds - The sensation of Tellywood and the "shame" of having a sexual problem to literally Break-k-k the clutter and that's exactly what it did, says Chillarige, referring to the recently launched Bold Care commercial that spoofed traditional over-the-top Indian serials and also featured a Singh and Johnny Sins, a pornstar, as brother. People took notice. People talked. People even argued. "In a society where masculinity is often equated with stoicism and silence, Bold Care and Ranveer Singh are rewriting the script, say experts. They're not just selling products; they're challenging stereotypes and ultimately, empowering men to prioritize their health and well-being.

Brand consultant Karthik Srinivasan highlights that while Singh is also doing pan masala ads (masquerading as mouth fresheners), it is laudable that he is bold enough to endorse condoms and solutions for ED. It helps that an A-lister like him is endorsing brands in categories that are still considered taboo topics in India and it may help normalize conversations around such products.

Interestingly, while Singh portrayed a 'user' in the condom ads he was part of, he is a bystander (and not the user) in the case of the ED brand he is now endorsing (of which he is also a co-owner). This is understandable, of course, given that the former is about pleasure while the latter is about a deficiency, one that is particularly impactful to the male ego. But the fact he is putting his face to product categories like this is a great start, branding experts feel. Srinivasan wishes more actors and celebrities bring these products out in the open and make them normal. “It took a lot of time for sanitary napkins and intimate wash products to be out in the open, so there is some time yet for these categories too, I guess,” he says.

Ogilvy India’s Abbaz Mirza says, “Ranveer Singh is one actor who has always been breaking the clutter no matter what he does! He wears his heart on his sleeves and doesn’t shy away from displaying his bold and irreverent persona. If I remember correctly, he is one of the first popular celebrities in recent times to endorse a condom brand. And given his massive popularity among the young people, he automatically became an influencer who promoted pleasure through safe sex.”

“He is the perfect brand ambassador of confidence and energy and it’s good to see him not just talk about the importance of sexual health but do something about it, according to Mirza. His recent super-viral ad film for Bold Care will create more curiosity about sexual wellness and eventually drive meaningful conversations. Hope more celebrities follow suit and do something about things that are considered taboo and hence brushed under the carpet”, Mirza added.