Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

The brand plans to launch similar adventure-theme resorts in Bengaluru, Shimla and other popular holiday destinations.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2023 12:05 PM
Roostels India, in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, has opened one of its kind experiential holiday staycation in India. Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Leisure ARC is the first franchisee under the ‘Roadies Rostel brand’. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it plans to expand its footprint in at least 15 more locations across the country. Roadies Rostel is eyeing opening similar staycations in Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa.

Through Roadies Rostel in collaboration with Leisure Arc, guests can look forward to an immersive experience and unmatched hospitality. They can also participate in various sports and leisure activities. The Ahmedabad resort also has 17 Roadies-themed rooms that have been specially designed, keeping the needs of today's travellers in mind.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Shah, managing director, Leisure ARC, said, “We are delighted to be a franchise partner of Roadies Rostel. Our property has been specially designed to cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts, and guests can expect comfortable accommodations with modern amenities, delicious local cuisine, and a vibrant community of like-minded travellers and explorers. Roadies Rostel Leisure ARC offers a unique experience and will be a popular weekend destination for people of Ahmedabad and attract backpackers from across the country.”

Sachin Puntambekar, business head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Roadies Rostel, in Ahmedabad. This is a significant first step in the journey of Roadies Rostel and we look forward to redefining the boundaries of hospitality and bringing the spirit of Roadies to the realm of travel and backpacking.”


First Published on Jul 11, 2023 12:05 PM

