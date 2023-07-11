Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India, in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, has opened one of its kind experiential holiday staycation in India. Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Leisure ARC is the first franchisee under the ‘Roadies Rostel brand’. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it plans to expand its footprint in at least 15 more locations across the country. Roadies Rostel is eyeing opening similar staycations in Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa.

Through Roadies Rostel in collaboration with Leisure Arc, guests can look forward to an immersive experience and unmatched hospitality. They can also participate in various sports and leisure activities. The Ahmedabad resort also has 17 Roadies-themed rooms that have been specially designed, keeping the needs of today’s travellers in mind. The launch event in Ahmedabad was attended by Indian actor Sonu Sood.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Shah, managing director, Leisure ARC, said, “We are delighted to be a franchise partner of Roadies Rostel. Our property has been specially designed to cater to the needs of adventure enthusiasts, and guests can expect comfortable accommodations with modern amenities, delicious local cuisine, and a vibrant community of like-minded travellers and explorers. Roadies Rostel Leisure ARC offers a unique experience and will be a popular weekend destination for people of Ahmedabad and attract backpackers from across the country.”