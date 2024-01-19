Shah Rukh Khan signs on as brand ambassador for P&G-owned Tide

Shah Rukh Khan has joined Tide India to endorse Tide as the ‘asli/real SRK – Stain Removal King’. Recognizing the significant shifts in consumer habits, from evolving wardrobes, food consumption habits, stain incidents to changing lifestyles, Tide is back with a new and improved version which is designed to effectively tackle deep-seated stains like tea, coffee, oils & gravy, ensuring an outstanding clean.

Speaking on the partnership, King Khan said, “This collaboration with Tide is not just about endorsing a brand; it's about a shared commitment to perfection, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. I am glad to have joined in this first of its kind partnership and recommend Tide as the ‘asli/real SRK’. Tide’s New and Improved performance and its ability to remove stains will delight consumers on their laundry needs.”

Mukta Maheshwari, chief marketing officer, P&G India; and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India spoke on this new partnership: “P&G, home to the world's no 1* detergent brand, is committed to solving everyday consumer needs with superiority that drives brand preference. We're delighted with the partnership with Shah Rukh Khan and his endorsement of the New and Improved Tide as the Stain Removal King. Tide, the world's number one detergent brand, is focused on offering laundry solutions that delight consumers every day where it matters most. In this continued endeavor, we're thrilled that Tide has upgraded to remove deep-seated stains and offer an outstanding clean on the toughest stains. We are delighted to have SRK recommend Tide as the ‘asli/real SRK – Stain Removal King’ to consumers and fans across the country."