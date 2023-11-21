comScore

Global media review: Spotify scouts for a new media agency

The audio streaming major Spotify’s media mandate is currently handled by IPG Mediabrands' UM.

By  Storyboard18Nov 21, 2023 12:23 PM
In India, Spotify works with Lodestar UM and Leo Burnett for its advertising duties. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Music streaming app Spotify is looking for a new media agency. The company has plans to scale up its business and go beyond music and podcasts, pushing further into performance marketing, according Business Insider. As per multiple media reports, Spotify is estimated to spend $240 million in global media in 2023.

IPG Mediabrands' UM has been Spotify’s media agency since the last seven years. Spotify also has an in-house agency. Spotify is projected to spend $240 million in global media in 2023, including $50 million in North America, according to marketing research firm COMvergence.

In 2021, Spotify released its maiden global brand campaign for Spotify Advertising. The brand collaborated with FCB New York for the campaign. In August 2023, WPP and Spotify inked a global strategic partnership. With this WPP's clients have early access to Spotify's innovative ad products, first-party intelligence and creative ways to reach engaged audiences at scale.

In India, Spotify works with Lodestar UM and Leo Burnett for its advertising duties.


Tags
First Published on Nov 21, 2023 12:06 PM

