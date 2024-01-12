Tata Consumers to acquire Capital Foods, Organic India

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is all set to acquire Capital Foods, the maker of condiments, food products, and ingredients under Ching’s Secret, and Smith & Jones Brand. This is followed by TCPL also acquiring FabIndia backed Organic India, maker of organic teas and health products.

The formal announcement, which is likely to happen next week, will pave the way for the company to access products that have a wider taste profile. This will be followed by entering new markets, broadening the portfolio with organic items that would appeal to consumers seeking healthier options, states a media report.

TCPL will acquire 75 percent of Capital Foods from investors like Invus Group, a European family office and investment arm, then General Atlantic, a US private equity group which owns 35 percent thus valuing the company at Rs 5100 crore.

Ajay Gupta, who is the founder of Capital Foods, and a former advertising veteran will retain 25 percent stake for now. But, reports suggest that Tatas will buy him out too in future.