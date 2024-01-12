comScore

Tata Consumers to acquire Capital Foods, Organic India

The formal announcement, which is likely to happen next week, will pave the way for the company to access products that have a wider taste profile, enter new markets, and broaden the portfolio with organic items that would appeal to consumers seeking healthier options.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 11:11 AM
Ajay Gupta, who is the founder of Capital Foods, and a former advertising veteran will retain 25 percent stake for now. But, reports suggest that Tatas will buy him out too in future. (Representative Image: Chris Liverani via Unsplash)

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is all set to acquire Capital Foods, the maker of condiments, food products, and ingredients under Ching’s Secret, and Smith & Jones Brand. This is followed by TCPL also acquiring FabIndia backed Organic India, maker of organic teas and health products.

The formal announcement, which is likely to happen next week, will pave the way for the company to access products that have a wider taste profile. This will be followed by entering new markets, broadening the portfolio with organic items that would appeal to consumers seeking healthier options, states a media report.

TCPL will acquire 75 percent of Capital Foods from investors like Invus Group, a European family office and investment arm, then General Atlantic, a US private equity group which owns 35 percent thus valuing the company at Rs 5100 crore.

Ajay Gupta, who is the founder of Capital Foods, and a former advertising veteran will retain 25 percent stake for now. But, reports suggest that Tatas will buy him out too in future.

TCPL will be buying a controlling stake in Organic India for Rs 1800 crore from FabIndia. FabIndia, which is backed by Premji Invest and Lighthouse Capital, owns 40 percent stake in Organic India.


First Published on Jan 12, 2024 11:11 AM

