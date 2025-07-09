Apple Inc. has announced the appointment of Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer, marking a significant leadership transition at the tech giant.

Khan, currently Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations, will step in to the COO role later this month, succeeding long-time Apple executive Jeff Williams, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Who is Sabih Khan?

Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Khan's journey is one of global mobility and technical excellence.

His family moved to Singapore during his school years, and he later pursued higher education in the United States. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Career

Khan joined Apple in 1995 a part of the procurement group and has since become a central force behind the company's world-class operations and global supply chain strategy.

In 2019, he was elevated to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations, where he oversaw planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment for the company's vast portfolio of devices.

Over the years, Khan has not only streamlined operations but also prioritized environmental sustainability and worker welfare.

Under his leadership, Apple's supplier responsibility programs have expanded significantly, emphasizing whether worker protection, education, and green manufacturing practices. Notably, he has played a key role in helping Apple cut its carbon footprint by over 60 percent.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain,” said CEO Tim Cook in a Reuters report. “He has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, expanded Apple’s footprint in the U.S., and pushed forward our environmental goals. Above all, Sabih leads with heart and integrity, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer."

Prior to joining Apple, Khan worked at GE Plastics (now SABIC) as an applications development engineer and technical leader. At Apple, he became known not only for his technical acumen but also for his resilience in navigating global challenges - from pandemic-era supply disruptions to rising sustainability demands.

As Jeff Williams prepares to retire after nearly three decades at Apple, he will continue to oversee the company’s design team and health initiatives in the interim.