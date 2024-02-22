Tech retail company ace turtle launches lifestyle apparel brand Dockers

ace turtle, India's technology-native retail company announced the launch of lifestyle apparel brand Dockers in India with the opening of the first retail store in Delhi before the launch of an e-commerce website by early next week to enable online shopping across India.

This partnership brings Dockers' legacy of clothing to the Indian market, catering to the evolving needs of the modern Indian consumer.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer, ace turtle, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the globally renowned Dockers experience for fashion enthusiasts across India with the launch of our exclusive retail store in Delhi. The store exemplifies our commitment to providing consumers with an unparalleled shopping experience. We intend to leverage our unique technology-driven operating model and omnichannel commerce expertise to take Dockers® to millions of Indian consumers through relevant online and offline channels. Our tech-enabled pan-India reach, data-driven approach and deep consumer understanding will aim to unlock new opportunities presented by the dynamic Indian fashion retailing market.”