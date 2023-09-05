comScore

Internet reacts to possibility of India being renamed as Bharat

The internet had various kind of reactions to the possibility of India being renamed as Bharat. Some were funny, some agreed with the possibility while some rebuked it. Even Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor voiced his opinion.

By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2023 3:30 PM
The official invite to the G20 Heads of State and ministers for a dinner being hosted by President by Droupadi Murmu has gone with the heading President of Bharat. (Image sourced from CNBC)

India is likely to be renamed Bharat as per CNBC-TV18. This comes as the official invite to the G20 Heads of State and ministers for a dinner being hosted by President by Droupadi Murmu has gone with the heading President of Bharat. The resolution will probably be taken up in the Special Session of Parliament. The move aims to avoid confusion with the Opposition alliance INDIA. Earlier invitations had the heading President of Republic of India.

The Internet had various kind of reactions to the possibility of India being renamed as Bharat. Some were funny, some agreed with the possibility while some rebuked it. Even Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor voiced his opinion. "While there is no constitutional objection to calling India “Bharat”, which is one of the country’s two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with “India”, which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries. We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world," said Shashi Tharoor

Have a look at how some of the netizens reacted.


Tags
First Published on Sep 5, 2023 1:35 PM

