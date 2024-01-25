There is a reason why global brands are always interested in us: Punit Goenka

In a townhall address to over 3000 ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. employees, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, spoke at length about the company's values.

“Nothing can beat the entrepreneurial spirit of ZEE, nothing can distract us from achieving the pole position. There is a reason why global brands are always interested in us. No one can beat an Indian Company from winning India’s heart. ZEE’s most valuable asset is its human capital,” he said.

“We have immense potential to touch newer heights I firmly believe in this. Everything else is secondary in my view! On the envisaged merger with Sony, all I would like to say is that the Board has taken a note of the communication received from Sony and all the legal options are being evaluated and implemented as per the law of the land,” he added.

Goenka said they have always been trend setters for the industry and they will continue being one in the days to come.

In the address he also acknowledged the rapid changes the industry is witnessing.

In his closing comments, Goenka said Zee has been a leader over the last 3 decades and delivered value to its stakeholders, year on year.