Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red apparel brand with TaylorMade

Through this association, TaylorMade would be offering what it calls premium apparel.

In partnership with TaylorMade, the footwear and apparel line’s menswear debut will be sold exclusively at SunDayRed.com in the U.S. and Canada starting May 1st. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Following his split from Nike after 27 years, golf legend Tiger Woods has partnered with TaylorMade to launch a new lifestyle brand.

TaylorMade is an American golf equipment manufacturer. Through this association, TaylorMade would be offering what it calls premium apparel.

Woods has used TaylorMade's clubs since 2017, as a part of a sponsorship deal.

In partnership with TaylorMade, the footwear and apparel line’s menswear debut will be sold exclusively at SunDayRed.com in the U.S. and Canada starting May 1st.

After their debut for men in the US and Canada, the line will eventually expand to other markets and include women's and children's clothing, as well as footwear.

This venture will operate as a separate company with its own team and headquarters.


