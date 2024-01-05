Tinder releases 2024's first brand film for India - You Up

Tinder releases the year's first brand film made for India - ‘You Up’ as a part of the brand's global message “It Starts with A Swipe”. As Tinder continues to redefine the narrative around dating by exploring the possibilities that extend beyond the search for 'the one’, the brand film celebrates young adults using the online app to build new experiences and memories that bolster their own personal stories. The 90-second film releases ahead of the peak season for making new connections on Tinder (from Dating Sunday which falls this year on January 7 until Valentine’s Day on February 14) as singletons bring their new year energy and intentions into their quest for making new connections. Last year during this period, 58.7 million more likes were sent compared with the rest of the year.

Conceptualized by Toaster, the brand film centers on a young woman who chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome. Young 18-25 year old singles, who make up more than half of Tinder globally, nowadays are ditching the pressure of rushing to a “happily ever after” and are Not Attached To Outcomes (aka N.A.T.O), a dating trend revealed by Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2023.

Crafted through the eyes of a young woman, the brand film's narrative highlights the diverse dating adventures she encounters when using the Tinder app and explores who and how she likes to date. Whether it is a date that teaches her to dance spontaneously or a familiar face from the office, she is able to explore her individuality and fluidity with endless new experiences that await at every turn. Set to the iconic track 'Zindagi Meri Dance' (My life is dance) by Vijay Benedict and Alisha Chinai, the soundtrack embodies the euphoria of putting yourself out there for all kinds of possibilities, syncing perfectly with characters’ dating experiences.