TRAI advocates including digital connectivity infra in building development plans as a vital utility

As per the telecom regulator's new consultation paper, while significant improvements have been made in telecom service coverage outdoors, there is still gap in meeting the quality of service demands indoors, both in residential and commercial areas. TRAI initiative is a step taken towards addressing this gap.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoySep 28, 2023 1:02 PM
The consultation paper aims to establish a regulatory framework for implementing a rating system that enhances digital connectivity within buildings and areas, ensuring a seamless consumer experience. The framework will not only meet current consumer expectations but also remain adaptable for future technological advancements and changing user demands.(Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has moved forward to improve digital connectivity in buildings and areas by putting together a consultation paper titled 'Regulation on Rating Framework for Digital Connectivity in Buildings or Areas.' The draft regulation for the implementation of the rating framework for digital connectivity is a significant step towards improving the quality of digital connectivity for consumers across the country.

“DCI (Digital Connectivity Infrastructure) should be made an essential component of the building development plans similar to other utilities like water supply, electrical services, etc,” said the draft recommendations.

This initiative aligns with international practices and frameworks like GRIHA or Credit Rating in India. As per the consultation paper, while significant improvements have been made in telecom service coverage outdoors, there is still gap in meeting the quality of service demands indoors, both in residential and commercial areas. TRAI initiative is a step taken towards addressing this gap.

The consultation paper aims to establish a regulatory framework for implementing a rating system that enhances digital connectivity within buildings and areas, ensuring a seamless consumer experience. The framework will not only meet current consumer expectations but also remain adaptable for future technological advancements and changing user demands.

“These recommendations will provide for introduction of Rating of Buildings framework to ensure good digital connectivity experience to the consumers through a collaborative and self-sustainable approach,” said the paper.

The paper has thirty-nine recommendations listed in it. Some of them are amendment of Model Building Bye-Laws (MBBL) and National Building Code of India (NBC) to incorporate necessary provisions on DCI, making DCI an essential component of the building development plans, on the line of water supply, electrical services, gas supply, fire protection and fire safety requirements, tasking the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to review existing standards and procedures of DCI for buildings and others.


First Published on Sep 28, 2023 7:41 AM

