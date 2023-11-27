TRAI extends deadline for comments on 5G consultation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit comments on the "Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem" Consultation Paper.

Originally set for October 30 and November 13, the new dates are December 26 for written comments and January 8 for counter-comments. This extension follows requests from industry associations citing challenges in gathering essential information and emphasising the paper's significance in addressing policy challenges and shaping the framework for adopting new technologies.

TRAI initiated a suo-motu consultation paper on September 29, due to the recent launch of 5G services in India, with telecom service providers rapidly expanding the network. The government's efforts in infrastructure development and R&D, coupled with TRAI's recommendations, highlight the need for a robust policy framework. Beyond infrastructure, the focus is on developing use cases for widespread 5G adoption, integrating AI, XR, and IoT, said the paper.