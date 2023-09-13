comScore

Travel platform Agoda announces partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana’s passion for travel falls in line with the digital travel platform’s objective of supporting travellers see the world for less.

Sep 13, 2023
Travel platform Agoda announces partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana
“I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India,” said Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has become new brand ambassador for Agoda in India. Khurrana’s passion for travel falls in line with the digital travel platform’s objective of supporting travellers see the world for less.

Addressing the partnership, Khurrana said, “I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel. I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less.”

Krishna Rathi, country director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said “We are ecstatic to announce Ayushmann Khuranna as the new face of Agoda in India. His genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travellers.”


First Published on Sep 13, 2023 5:16 PM

