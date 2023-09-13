Travel platform Agoda announces partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has become new brand ambassador for Agoda in India. Khurrana’s passion for travel falls in line with the digital travel platform’s objective of supporting travellers see the world for less.

Addressing the partnership, Khurrana said, “I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel. I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less.”