Turkey's Zen Diamond to enter the Indian market

Zen Diamond, a Turkish diamond jewellery brand founded in Istanbul in 2000, has announced its objective to open chain outlets in key metropolises in India such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, while simultaneously establishing a digital presence in the initial phase. Zen Diamond aims to target both young and middle-aged aspirational consumers in India. Additionally, the brand plans to establish stores across tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 markets, as per reports.

Emil Guzelis, Chairman of the Zen Diamond group, has teamed up with Neil Sonawala to enhance Zen Diamond’s operations in India. Sonawala has significant expertise in establishing jewellery distribution channels across Hong Kong, China, and Southeast Asia. He also holds a prominent advisory role with the De Beers group and leading retail chains throughout Southeast Asia, according to the company's statement.

Guzelis stated, "With India poised to emerge as the swiftest expanding market for diamond jewellery in the coming decades, Zen Diamond seeks to leverage this potential by establishing itself as the favoured diamond jewellery label among Indian consumers."

Neil Sonawala added that Zen Diamond aims to provide cost-effective access to global jewellery trends for the increasing population of online shoppers who are knowledgeable about technology and have travelled extensively, thereby reshaping the Indian diamond jewellery encounter with exceptional customer service and in-store interactions.