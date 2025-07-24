Harvard University faces U.S. probe over foreign scholar visa program participation

In a fresh blow to Harvard University, the U.S. State Department announced Wednesday, that it is investigating the Ivy League institution's participation in the Exchange Visitor Programme - a federal initiative that allows foreign scholars and students to live, study, or work in the United States, news agency AP reported.

This latest probe marks a continuation of the Trump administration's growing scrutiny of Harvard, which has already faced mounting federal and public rebuke following its rejection of demands by a federal antisemitism task force in April.

Harvard has since filed a lawsuit challenging $2.6 billion in federal cuts, accusing the administration of waging a politically charged retaliation campaign.

According to the report, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who issued the announcement, did not provide specific reasons for the investigation. However, the statement underscored that all Exchange Visitor Programme sponsors - including Harvard - must demonstrate "transparency in reporting" an a "commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding."

In the report, Harvard's spokesperson, Jason Newton, fired back, calling the move "another retaliatory step" and reaffirmed the university's support for its international community.

“Harvard continues to enrol and sponsor international scholars, researchers, and students, and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for US visas and travel to campus this fall,” Newton said in the report. He added that the university is committed to following all programme rules.

Criticism of the administration's approach came swiftly from former Obama-era official Brett Bruen, who called the action baseless and damaging.

The State Department maintained that the investigation is to ensure its programs "do not run contrary to our nation's interests." But this is not the first time the Trump administration has attempted to obstruct Harvard's international outreach - including threats from President Donald Trump to revoke the university's tax-exempt status, the report added.

Last month, the administration accused Harvard of tolerating antisemitism, a finding that could endanger all of the university’s federal funding, including student loans and research grants - a sanction often described as a “death sentence” in higher education.