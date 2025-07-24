Guru Dutt’s classics to re-release on 250 screens nationwide in August

As part of the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), has announced a nationwide theatrical retrospective of his most iconic films.

The screenings will take place from August 8 to 10 across more than 250 cinemas in India.

The retrospective will feature newly restored 4K versions of five of Guru Dutt’s most acclaimed films including Pyaasa (1957), Aar Paar (1954), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Mr. & Mrs. 55 (1955) and Baaz (1953). The initiative aims to introduce Dutt’s cinematic legacy to a new generation of viewers, while also offering long-time admirers a chance to experience his films on the big screen once again.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, who holds the rights to these films, said, "Guru Dutt’s films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. This initiative is not just a tribute to Guru Dutt’s legacy, but also a significant cultural movement to bridge generations through cinema. We are honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen."

The restoration is part of the National Film Heritage Mission, a project led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to preserve India’s film heritage.

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, said, “Restoring Guru Dutt’s films goes far beyond reviving old reels. It's about safeguarding a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema. These films are restored as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, ensuring that Guru Dutt’s timeless vision continues to resonate with audiences, now and for years to come.”

The retrospective is led by Pyaasa, often ranked among the greatest Indian films of all time.