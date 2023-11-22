Video production agency Red Bangle transforms into a brand content production agency

Red Bangle, a technology-enabled video production agency, offering film and video solutions worldwide, has announced its transformation to a brand content production agency in India. Co-founded by Lakshmi Rebecca and Sunil Patrapati in 2017, a global video agency, in its new avatar, the company offers strategy, campaign, and content services to brands in India.

Gearing up for the next phase of growth, Red Bangle is preparing to onboard a new NCD and CFO soon and register its presence in Delhi soon by opening a new office in the city. The agency has plans for 1.6X growth this year and an ambitious target of doubling (2X) its growth in the coming year.

Sharing the context for this transformation, Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder and chief executive officer of Red Bangle, said, "From day zero, we had a larger vision and we’ve stayed true to that and we’ve been building for the future. When we started out, we made a conscious choice to fill a specific gap in the global video market, and we have had a lot of success on this path. Today, the time feels right to expand our horizons with holistic services that address a large need in the India market today. We’ve always been thinking and solving problems for our clients, and now we can move from being a service provider to a strategic partner for them. And we want to achieve this with some of the best talent in the industry.”

The Indian content marketing industry is poised to grow at 17.3 percent per annum and will triple its worth in the next seven years to US $144 billion in 2030, as per Research Dive report.

Commenting on the transformation, Sunil Patrapati, co-founder and CTO of Red Bangle, added, “Over the last six years we’ve built a lot of trust in the film and video production market, and our clients have always asked for more from us. The opportunity is ripe for our expansion. And India is a very exciting market to pursue this in.”

With its expanded range of services, reach and capabilities - Red Bangle will cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market. Its three new core services - THINK, CREATE and PLAY - are each designed to meet the unique requirements of businesses. The details of these new offerings are given below:

· THINK: Red Bangle's THINK service focuses on creating strategy-led brand content solutions that not only move the revenue needle but also touch the hearts of the audience. This service takes the client from research, strategy and creative development to production and media in one seamless journey.

· CREATE: The CREATE service is focused on delivering creative campaigns and engagement driven by insightful ideas. Red Bangle's team of creative professionals craft fresh campaigns that resonate with the target audience and leave a lasting impact - helping the client go from insights to creative and, from production to media in one seamless journey.

· PLAY: Red Bangle's PLAY service offers premium end-to-end solutions for content production across formats and scale. Whether it's a regional project or a national campaign, PLAY ensures top-notch film and video production that aligns with clients' goals.