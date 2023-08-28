What did Mukesh Ambani say about Moneycontrol, firstpost & News18 brands?

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed shareholders at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As part of his address, Ambani spoke about the media business Network18’s growth and performance. He said that similar to the other companies under the Reliance umbrella, Network18 too has made great progress to become the top news network in India.

Ambani further mentioned that the media conglomerate is going deeper locally and growing wider with international coverage. He also mentioned that Network18’s home-grown digital news platforms Moneycontrol and Firstpost are striving to set benchmarks globally every single day.

“Network18 made great progress in its journey to becoming the top news network in India. Our home-grown digital news platform Moneycontrol and Firstpost are setting new benchmarks globally." Said Mukesh Ambani.

Network18 is one of India’s most diversified media and entertainment conglomerates with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs the largest news network in India, spanning business news general news, and regional including brands like CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and CNN News18 as part of this news bouquet.

The content business has online platforms (websites and mobile applications) spanning news, opinion, and entertainment. This includes leading platforms such as Moneycontrol, News18, CNBC-TV18, Storyboard18 and Firstpost.