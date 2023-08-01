Zomato creates a position for Chief Fitness Officer

comScore

Zomato announced a paradigm shift in the constitution of its senior team and hired Anmol Gupta as its chief fitness officer.

By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2023 5:43 PM
The chief fitness officer’s responsibility will be to work closely with all Zomans in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

Zomato announced a paradigm shift in the constitution of its senior team after creating a position for a new kind of CFO — chief fitness officer.

The chief fitness officer’s responsibility will be to work closely with all Zomans in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living. The new CFO will be collaborating with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors.

Zomato’s trainers and nutritionists will empower all Zoomans in their health and fitness journey by supporting them in in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. The nutritionists will support the employees with personalised meal plans to track macro and micronutrient intake.

In a blog post, Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer, Zomato shared, “ I believe companies need to remove the stigma around employees taking the time to care about fitness whilst at work — because only when people are healthy, they are equipped to accept and face the hardest challenges life throws at them. “


