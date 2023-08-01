Zomato creates a position for Chief Fitness Officer

Zomato announced a paradigm shift in the constitution of its senior team after creating a position for a new kind of CFO — chief fitness officer.

The chief fitness officer’s responsibility will be to work closely with all Zomans in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living. The new CFO will be collaborating with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors.

Zomato’s trainers and nutritionists will empower all Zoomans in their health and fitness journey by supporting them in in weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. The nutritionists will support the employees with personalised meal plans to track macro and micronutrient intake.