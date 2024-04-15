Why has the BCCI stopped IPL commentators, players, teams, from sharing photos/videos from stadiums on match days?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked players, IPL team owners, commentators, social media and content depts of IPL teams to not share any pictures or videos on social media from the stadium on match days, as per a news report.

It was reported that the BCCI issued these instructions after an Indian batsman was clicked while commentating during a game in the IPL. The batsman posted the video to social media, resulting in objections by official broadcasters. A BCCI staff member asked him to then delete the post. Broadcast-rights holders are irked by the use of match videos and photos by teams, players, commentators, etc, on their own social media.

Consequently, the BCCI has now taken action asking all to refrain from posting pictures and videos on social media. The board stated that there will be consequences for not following the rules.

The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying, “The broadcasters have paid big money for IPL rights. So commentators cannot post videos or photographs on match day on social media." The official cited instances where commentators have done an ‘Instagram Live’ or posted a photo from the ground. The official added, "One video got one million views. Even IPL teams can’t post videos of live games. They can post a limited number of photographs and can give live match updates on their social media platforms. If found guilty, a franchise will be fined."