SocialMediaResponsibly: Delhi Metro bans filming reels to protect commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced strict new public announcements prohibiting passengers from filming videos, reels, or dance clips inside trains and stations, aiming to curb disruptions and enhance commuter comfort.
The directives, effective from September 14, are being rolled out across the entire network and are expected to be fully implemented by the end of this week. Bilingual announcements in Hindi and English now explicitly warn passengers that such activities are strictly prohibited, alongside existing rules against eating or sitting on the floor.
News 18 reported, While the Metro Railways Act of 2002 does not explicitly mention “reels,” DMRC clarified that offenders can still face penalties under provisions related to “creating a nuisance.” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications, said the move was primarily intended to prevent inconvenience to fellow passengers.
The new measures coincide with a social media campaign urging commuters to avoid playing loud music, highlighting the corporation’s broader focus on creating a peaceful and comfortable travel experience.
The crackdown responds to a growing trend of metro coaches being used as makeshift studios for viral content, including dance routines, lip-syncs, stunts, and makeup tutorials. Some videos, such as a recent “get-ready-with-me” clip filmed on the Yellow Line, have drawn criticism for being disruptive or unsafe.
As reported by News18, commuters have welcomed the step. “The metro is for travel, not content creation,” said Ashish Kumar, a regular passenger, echoing the sentiments of many daily riders frustrated by ongoing viral filming inside trains.
This is not DMRC’s first attempt to manage such behavior; flying squads monitoring women’s coaches were previously tasked with addressing reel-making. However, viral content continues to emerge, underscoring the challenges of enforcing rules on a sprawling urban transit network.
Officials emphasize that the new announcements, combined with public awareness campaigns, are part of a sustained effort to prioritize commuter safety, comfort, and orderliness across the Delhi Metro system.
