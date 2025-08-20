Chris Martin shrugs off kiss cam scandal, confirms it will stay at Coldplay concerts

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour made a stop at Craven Part in Kingston upon Hull, England, where Chris Martin directly addressed the infamous "kiss cam" moment that went viral last month.

The frontman reassured fans that the Jumbotron singalong tradition was here to stay, even after it unintentionally exposed an alleged workplace affair.

"We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I'll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we'll see what happens," Chris said on stage, as reported by Page Six.

During the Hull show, one fan mentioned they had also attended the Massachusetts gig where the scandal first erupted. In response, Martin light-heartedly acknowledged the controversy. "You were at the Boston gig. Well, okay, thank you for coming again after that debacle."

Defending his choice to keep the kiss cam, Martin added, "We've been doing it a long time, and it is only recently that it became a... yeah. Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

The Kiss Cam Fiasco That Went Viral

The drama began on July 16 during Coldplay's Gillette Stadium concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts. When Andy Byron, then CEO of AI company Astronomer, and former HR chief Kristin Cabot appeared on the jumbotron, their body language immediately raised eyebrows.

Cabot turned away and hid her face, while Byron quickly ducked out of frame.

Chris Martin cheekily quipped at the time: "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," drawing laughter from the crowd. But what seemed like a throwaway joke soon spiralled online.

Within hours, the clip went viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views and spawning countless memes. The fallout extended beyond the concert stage: Byron resigned from Astronomer days later, followed by Cabot's departure a week after.