Kristin Cabot’s ex-husband clarifies divorce timeline amid Coldplay Scandal

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum and estranged husband of former Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot, has clarified that the couple had already separated weeks before her highly publicised kiss cam moment with then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert in Boston.
In a statement released Monday through a spokesperson, Andrew said the decision to divorce had been made “well before that evening.” Kristin officially filed for divorce on August 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to court records.
“Andrew and Kristin were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert. Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” the spokesperson said.
The clarification comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Kristin and Byron’s appearance on the Jumbotron, where the two were seen in a brief embrace before reacting awkwardly as cameras zoomed in. The clip quickly went viral, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip from the stage “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”
The fallout was swift, both Kristin and Byron resigned from Astronomer in July, and Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, was reported to have temporarily moved out of the couple’s Massachusetts home.
Property records show Kristin and Andrew had shared a Rye, New Hampshire residence since at least 2023, though Andrew’s former wife, Julia Cabot, corroborated his account of the separation. “I texted Andrew right after (the kiss cam scandal) happened, and he said, ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’” Julia told the Daily Mail.