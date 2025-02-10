            
Was Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment copied? Here's more you need to know

The controversy took a new twist when a viral video surfaced, suggesting that Allahbadia’s controversial remark may not have been original. The video, shared by the user 'SuperBhakt3' on X, pointed to an 11-second clip from a previous OG Crew YouTube show aired two weeks prior.

By  Storyboard18Feb 10, 2025 6:13 PM
In the controversial segment, Allahbadia made remarks concerning the sexual and intimate relationship between a contestant and his parents—a comment that quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism online. (Image: YouTube)

Ranveer Allahbadia, the popular YouTuber and podcaster, is at the center of a major controversy after making offensive and inappropriate remarks during a recent episode of the YouTube reality show India's Got Latent. The comments have sparked widespread outrage, leading to public calls for a ban on his podcast and strong criticism from politicians.

The controversy took a new twist when a viral video surfaced, suggesting that Allahbadia’s controversial remark may not have been original. The video, shared by the user 'SuperBhakt3' on X, pointed to an 11-second clip from a previous OG Crew YouTube show aired two weeks prior. In the clip, a host and a participant are heard making the same remark that Allahbadia later repeated on India's Got Latent. The post implied that Allahbadia may have borrowed the remark from elsewhere, fueling further online trolling.

In the controversial segment, Allahbadia asked a contestant a deeply offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?" The remark was widely condemned by viewers, and many expressed their disgust online, with some demanding that action be taken against the influencer.

In an attempt to address the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comment was not only inappropriate but also unfunny. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," trying to diffuse the situation. However, his apology did little to quell the anger from his audience and critics.

This incident has reignited the ongoing debate about the boundaries of comedy and free speech, particularly in the digital age, where content creators like Allahbadia influence millions of young viewers.


First Published on Feb 10, 2025 6:13 PM

