PepsiCo’s Jagrut Kotecha on collaboration, purpose, and the future of business in India

At a time when industries are increasingly defined by competition and data-driven decision-making, Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India and South Asia, has a different vision: one of collaboration, shared resources, and collective progress.

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit, Kotecha highlighted the need for businesses, governments, and communities to work in tandem, setting aside corporate rivalries for the greater good. True transformation, he argued, is only possible when entities commit to transparency and mutual support.

“If we want to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ organizations—whether corporations, companies, or governments—must put their egos aside and collaborate. That’s when real transformation happens,” Kotecha said, referring to India’s aspiration to become a fully developed nation by 2047.

The executive’s remarks reflected a broader shift in corporate thinking, where long-term sustainability takes precedence over short-term gains. For transformation to be meaningful, he noted, companies must drive intentionality in capacity and capability building, ensuring that growth is both responsible and enduring.

At PepsiCo, such principles are already at play. The company has embedded a culture of partnership throughout its operations, recognizing that large-scale change cannot be achieved in isolation.

“If you want to achieve big transformation and be part of that journey for the nation, we will need partnerships, and we are not ashamed about that. We are pivoting our entire business around ‘partnership through progress,’” Kotecha said.

That philosophy, he explained, requires a fundamental shift in mindset: dialing up collaboration while tempering cutthroat competition. “When you have a shared goal and we are all moving in the right direction, I think we can leave our egos aside,” he added.

While PepsiCo has built its legacy on iconic brands and memorable advertising, Kotecha was keen to highlight the company’s deeper initiatives—particularly its work with India’s agricultural sector. PepsiCo collaborates with over 27,000 farmers across the country, supplying seeds, fertilizers, and expert guidance from more than 250 agronomists throughout the growing season.

For Kotecha, business and purpose are inextricably linked. He believes that a company’s longevity depends on its ability to drive meaningful impact. But does every brand need a purpose? He remains cautious.

“A brand’s purpose must be authentic. If it isn’t, consumers will see right through it,” he said.

A Challenger Mindset in the Consumer Market

PepsiCo’s approach to branding and marketing is equally rooted in consumer insight. Discussing the company’s recently launched “Anytime is Pepsi Time” campaign, Kotecha emphasized three key pillars that define its strategy: a deep consumer focus, a challenger mindset that fosters innovation, and an emphasis on maximizing cultural moments.

“All our campaigns—past and present—are deeply consumer-centric. We are consumer mavericks, putting them at the core of everything we do,” he said. “The nostalgia factor resonated strongly. That’s why Pepsi remains a beloved trademark.”

The campaign, which evokes Pepsi’s legacy while appealing to a new generation, has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response, reinforcing the brand’s enduring cultural relevance.

A Call for Bold Leadership

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex landscape, Kotecha’s message to future leaders is clear: whether in sales, marketing, or finance, success will favor those who are bold, agile, and willing to take calculated risks.

The Global Pioneers Summit, themed “Powering Change Through Creative Catalysts,” explored the intersection of creativity and commerce, illustrating how innovation drives breakthroughs across industries. This year’s event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including government officials, corporate executives, and marketing visionaries. Among the notable participants were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India); Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestlé India; and Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy.

As the summit showcased, the future of business will belong to those who embrace openness, collaboration, and a commitment to progress—principles that, according to Kotecha, are already shaping PepsiCo’s journey in India and beyond.

More about the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit

The Global Pioneers Summit is a celebration and exploration of the transformative potential of creativity, empowering individuals and businesses to think differently, act boldly, and craft a future that resonates with purpose and vision. Creativity is not just about artistic expression — it is a force for solving real-world problems, innovating products, and creating connections in ways that traditional methods cannot. And there are pioneers behind this shift, who have dared to think different.

The Global Pioneers Summit stands as a premier celebration of the visionary forces propelling businesses forward, spotlighting the global brands emerging from India — an ever-growing hub of creativity and innovation on the world stage.

From groundbreaking innovations to impactful storytelling, key decision-makers and innovators from business, marketing, advertising, tech, and academia exchange insights, build connections, and draw inspiration from some of the most compelling work driving industries forward globally.