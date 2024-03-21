Experts vs influencers: Digital PR alternatives to link building

While link building is important, digital PR beyond link building is equally or more crucial to enhance brand visibility, engagement and eventually credibility.

Let me elaborate on this further.

- Content collaborations with influencers and experts can broaden reach and credibility, fostering valuable connections with new audiences. - Thought leadership initiatives, such as expert interviews and opinion pieces, position brands as authoritative voices within their industries.

Additionally, community engagement efforts on social media and other platforms can help build a loyal following and create brand advocates who can amplify your message.

These strategies complement link building efforts by creating a holistic approach to digital PR that focuses on building relationships and establishing brand authority in the digital space.

So, where’s the dilemma?

Should you choose a digital influencer over an expert for digital PR?

Deciphering the pros and cons of digital influencers might just help you with that, which is what I am here to talk about.

Who Are Digital Influencers?

What we witness today on social media is a profound shift in how information is disseminated and consumed, right? This is leading to a democratization of influence and the rise of digital influencers as key players in shaping consumer behavior and brand perception.

In fact, influencer marketing is a $5 billion industry in the U.S. and in India the Rs 12 billion business in 2022 is projected to grow to a whopping INR 28 billion by 2026. Digital influencers are individuals with a strong social media presence and a loyal following, often specializing in specific niches such as fashion, beauty, or technology. They engage authentically with their audience, creating high-quality content that resonates with their followers.

Case in point…

i. Nike's collaboration with YouTube channel “What’s Inside?” to promote their new Air Vapormax series. “What’s Inside?” are renowned for cutting up everyday objects to showcase what’s inside. For Nike, the YouTubers created a video in which they integrated the brand’s messaging while they cut up a Nike Air Vapormax to show their viewers what’s inside. This video has been viewed more than 3.6 million times and has received 32,000 likes.

What did the campaign do?

Build buzz for the new line of products from Nike!

ii. Walmart used Tik Tok to create a Black Friday-themed campaign using the hashtag #DealDropDance. They worked with influencers to motivate their followers to post videos in the store while they danced. The results? Their videos reached over 16 million followers.

Influencer Marketing As A Digital PR Strategy

Why use influencers when you can use actual experts for PR, right?

This is not an easy question to answer. Not all influencers are made equal, but the same can be said for experts. While experts bring a level of credibility and authority to a campaign, influencers often have a more direct and personal connection with their audience. Setting aside the fact that influencers themselves could be experts, let’s talk about some of the benefits that influencers have:

Targeted audience reach – Influencers have a specific niche and a dedicated following that aligns with the brand's target audience. By partnering with relevant influencers, brands can reach a highly targeted audience that is more likely to beinterested in their products or services.

Authentic recommendations – Influencers are perceived as trustworthy sources of information by their followers. When influencers recommend a brand or product, it is seen as a genuine endorsement, which can lead to increased trust and credibility for the brand.

Engaging content creation – Influencers are primarily content creators and are skilled at creating engaging and creative content that resonates with their audience. By collaborating with influencers, brands can leverage their creativity to create content that showcases their brand in a positive light.

Social media amplification – Influencers have a strong presence on social media platforms, where they can amplify the brand's message to a wider audience. This can lead to increased brand visibility and awareness among the influencer's followers.

Measurable results – Influencer marketing campaigns can be easily tracked and measured, allowing brands to assess the impact of their campaigns and make informed decisions for future campaigns. If you then add the fact that an influencer might have some expertise in the product for which you need PR, they might be a good PR strategy.

Experts Vs Influencers

Having to choose one or the other can be tricky. Here are some of the factors to consider:

Credibility and authority - Experts are recognized for their knowledge and expertise in a particular field, making their endorsements highly credible. Influencers, on the other hand, may lack the same level of expertise but often have a strong influence over their audience due to their relatability and personality.

Audience reach and engagement

Influencers typically have a larger and more engaged audience on social media compared to experts, who may have a more specialized and niche following. Influencers can help brands reach a wider audience, while experts can provide deeper insights to a more targeted audience.

Brand alignment – Hiring experts might make their endorsements seem more authentic based on their alignment with a brand's values and messaging. Influencers, while also chosen for their alignment with a brand, may be perceived as less authentic due to their partnerships with multiple brands.

Content management and creation - Influencers are skilled at creating engaging and creative content that resonates with their audience. Experts, on the other hand, may not be as proficient in content creation but can provide valuable insights and information that can be used in PR campaigns.

Resources - Working with experts may require more resources in terms of research, coordination, and compensation. Influencers, while also requiring compensation, may be more cost-effective and easier to work with due to their familiarity with sponsored content.

When it comes to digital PR and marketing, your choices are never limited to one or the other. Both influencers and experts offer unique advantages and can be utilized either by themselves or in tandem to create a comprehensive PR strategy that addresses various aspects of your brand's communication needs. What is important is understanding where they fit in and how they are utilized for the campaigns.