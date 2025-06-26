Nykaa q-comm expands | H&M sales rise 3% | Whatsapp's new AI Update

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Nykaa's quick commerce venture expands to 7 cities, promises order delivery in 30-120 min

Beauty and fashion e-retailer Nykaa, which made its debut in quick commerce service in October 2024, has now expanded it to seven cities. According to the regulatory filing, Nykaa's fast delivery venture, 'Nykaa Now' has more than 40 rapid store counts in seven metro cities. Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce has promised order fulfilment between 30-120 minutes.

Govt pulls plug on Amitabh Bachchan’s cyber fraud caller tune

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, which has echoed through millions of phones warning users against cyber fraud, has officially gone silent. Starting Thursday, the government has discontinued the pre-call awareness message, marking the end of its nationwide cybercrime awareness campaign.

The initiative, part of a broader effort to educate citizens on digital threats like phishing, online scams and identity theft, was rolled out at the peak of rising cyber fraud cases. Featuring Bachchan’s authoritative voice, the message played automatically before calls connected, an approach that ensured massive reach, but also triggered polarising reactions.

H&M posts 3% rise in sales to $5.99 billion in March-May Q2 2025

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, popularly known as 'H&M', reported a 3% rise in sales at $5.99 billion in the second quarter (1 March 2025 – 31 May 2025). The gross profit of the marquee apparel brand surged to $3.32 billion in the same period. In contrast, the operating profit declined to $7.098 billion.

Notably, H&M has reported slightly a stronger second quarter compared to rival Spanish brand Zara. Inditex, owner of Zara, reported a 12% decline in revenue growth to 6% in Q2 (April-June 2025).

YouTube bars under-16 users to host live streaming

YouTube has tightened child safety rules, restricting users below 16 from live streaming. The new policy will take off from 22 July, the Google-owned online streaming platform said.

Earlier, teens from 13 or above could host live streaming on the YouTube platform. However, under the revised rules, the creators between 13 and 15 years can appear on live stream but an adult must be visibly present on camera throughout the session, and must hold a managerial role, such as owner or editor of that particular channel.

WhatsApp rolls out AI-generated message summaries with privacy-first approach

Meta has begun rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered feature on WhatsApp designed to help users quickly catch up on unread messages. The new tool, called AI Message Summaries, uses Meta’s in-house AI capabilities to generate brief overviews of conversations, particularly for lengthy group chats, allowing users to stay informed without having to scroll through every message.