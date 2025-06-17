Ads redefining OTT viewership | Cannes Lions 2025 winners | Havas unveils Converged.AI

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

From Binge to Breaks: How ads are redefining OTT viewing in India

As subscription fatigue sets in, the OTT landscape is pivoting towards hybrid and AVOD models, driven by affordability, mobile-first consumption, and a rapidly growing digital ad market.

Havas doubles down on AI, unveils Converged.AI suite to supercharge client solutions

From the Croisette at Cannes, Havas announced a significant acceleration in its journey to become an AI-driven organization, reaffirming its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence across every aspect of its operations — all while remaining rooted in human creativity and empathy.

Marking a year since the launch of its global strategic transformation, Havas officially renamed its operating system to Converged.AI, reflecting its evolution into a fully AI-enabled ecosystem. The group also reaffirmed its pledge to invest €400 million by 2027 in AI, data, and technology — a bold continuation of its pivot toward AI-powered client solutions.

Cannes Lions 2025: India wins 2 Gold, 7 Silver & Bronze Lions; Ogilvy, Havas, Talented, FCB among winners

India clinched nine Lions at the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival. Ogilvy’s Chai Bansuri, FCB India’s Lucky Yatra and Talented’s Nature Shapes Britannia among winners.

Bata Group appoints Panos Mytaros as its new Global CEO

Bata Group has announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new global chief executive officer. Mytaros succeeds Sandeep Kataria who led the footwear and apparels company since 2020.

Mytaros is armed with three decades of global leadership experience in the footwear and the leather industry. Prior to joining Bata, Mytaros was the group CEO of ECCO, a lifestyle footwear brand.

CTV adds 35 million viewers as India’s media mix goes cross-platform: Kantar Report

Fifty-eight percent Indians still watch linear TV every month, Connected TV (CTV) has emerged as a premium channel, with 35 million incremental viewers, offering advertisers a high-value opportunity.