Reactions to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking exit from 2024 Paris Olympics

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics after she weighed over the limit in the women's 50kg competition. She missed the mark by 100 grams. Phogat's historic rise through matches and into the final was shockingly cut short by the disqualification.

Speaking of the champion wrestler's despair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Phogat as a "champion among champions." "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each Indian," Modi posted on X.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on," he said.

"Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu also shared words of consolation and encouragement for the elite athlete. She shared on X: "Vinesh Phogat’s extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud. While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people."

The President added, "Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future."

Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the… — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 7, 2024

I'm deeply heartbroken after learning about my friend @Phogat_Vinesh . It's a cruel twist of fate, and no one can truly understand the depth of her suffering right now. After losing my own Olympic bout, I thought that was the hardest experience an athlete could face, but seeing… — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) August 7, 2024

No matter what happens from here on, the journey of Vinesh Phogat is the most compelling narrative ever in Indian sport.

From Asian Games & Commonwealth glory to a career threatening injury in Rio to public enemy for standing up against perhaps the most intimidating figure in… pic.twitter.com/YqLmNzQ632 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 6, 2024