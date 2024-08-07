            
      • Home
      • special-coverage
      • reactions-to-indian-wrestler-vinesh-phogats-heartbreaking-exit-from-2024-paris-olympics-39024

      Reactions to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking exit from 2024 Paris Olympics

      Speaking of the elite athlete's despair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vinesh Phogat as a 'champion among champions'. "It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on," he said.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2024 6:32 PM
      Reactions to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking exit from 2024 Paris Olympics
      Phogat's historic rise through matches and into the final was shockingly cut short by the disqualification. (Image: X)

      In a heartbreaking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics after she weighed over the limit in the women's 50kg competition. She missed the mark by 100 grams. Phogat's historic rise through matches and into the final was shockingly cut short by the disqualification.

      Speaking of the champion wrestler's despair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Phogat as a "champion among champions." "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each Indian," Modi posted on X.

      "Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on," he said.

      "Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," Modi said.

      President Droupadi Murmu also shared words of consolation and encouragement for the elite athlete. She shared on X: "Vinesh Phogat’s extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud. While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people."

      The President added, "Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future."


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 7, 2024 4:48 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Special Coverage

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads | Prasar Bharati's OTT updates | Amazon veteran Amit Agarwal to oversee India ops

      Govt's new rules for surrogate ads | Prasar Bharati's OTT updates | Amazon veteran Amit Agarwal to oversee India ops

      How it Works

      Ad spends likely down by 30% for alco-bev brands as govt cracks whip on surrogate ads

      Ad spends likely down by 30% for alco-bev brands as govt cracks whip on surrogate ads

      How it Works

      Broadcasting Bill draft leaves industry divided; concerns raised over censorship, excessive regulation

      Broadcasting Bill draft leaves industry divided; concerns raised over censorship, excessive regulation

      Advertising

      Breaking: KDMC springs into action, removes two 'unsafe' hoardings

      Breaking: KDMC springs into action, removes two 'unsafe' hoardings

      Special Coverage

      Hoarding collapse in Kalyan; left two injured, vehicles damaged

      Hoarding collapse in Kalyan; left two injured, vehicles damaged

      Special Coverage

      Cab aggregators largest culprits in dark patterns, says Rohit Kumar Singh | 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh in Corp Comm salaries

      Cab aggregators largest culprits in dark patterns, says Rohit Kumar Singh | 45% fall between Rs 22.5-Rs 62.5 lakh in Corp Comm salaries

      Special Coverage

      Festive season boosts travel demand, flight bookings see 40-50% YoY increase in mid-August

      Festive season boosts travel demand, flight bookings see 40-50% YoY increase in mid-August