Zomato's SRK ad | Maha Transport Minister on Ola Electric | Debra Crew to exit Diageo

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 6:31 PM
(Snippets from the campaign)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Zomato's SRK ad: A high-budget diversion from real issues?

The ballpark budget for the ad stands at ₹12–20 crore. Industry observers call it “generic” and completely “off-brand” for Zomato.

Only 47 of 432 Ola Electric showrooms compliant, says Maha Transport Minister

On Wednesday, the issue was highlighted during a legislative session following a question raised by MLAs Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar, Vandana Gawde, and Adv. Nayan Dakare regarding regulatory compliance.

Debra Crew set to exit as Diageo seeks fresh leadership: Reports

Diageo’s board is actively searching for a successor to current CEO Debra Crew, who has faced mounting challenges since taking over the top role in June 2023.

GCPL's ad spending up by 2.47% to Rs 1,369.21 crore in FY25

GCPL said it is optimizing its shopper marketing team, insourcing design and content for better efficiency amid the rise in revenue, driven by ecommerce.

Meta acquires AI startup PlayAI

While the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the memo noted that PlayAI’s expertise aligns closely with Meta’s roadmap across several key areas, including: AI characters, Meta AI, Wearables, and Audio content creation.

First Published on Jul 16, 2025 6:31 PM

