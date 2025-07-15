India's residential market sales witness upward trend in Q2 2025, led by luxury housing segment

India's residential market sales value witnessed a one percent rise to Rs 1.47 lakh crore as demand for the luxury and premium housing segments boomed in the second quarter of 2025.

According to property consultants Anarock's 'Pan India Residential Market' report, the residential sales volume across the top-7 cities (MMR, NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata) plummeted by 20 percent year-on-year to 96,300 units (approx) in Q2 2025. However, the total sales surged by 1%.

The positive shift in the Indian residential market landscape is primarily due to the three consecutive repo rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), boosting buyers' confidence, driven by a cut in home loan rates, said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Among the key cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune retained their leadership positions, accounting for 49% of the total residential sales. However, both markets felt the impact of the broader correction— MMR saw a 25 percent annual drop in sales, while Pune experienced a sharper decline of 27 percent.

Chennai, in contrast, stood out for its relative stability, posting a 13 percent growth among the top 7 cities in the second quarter of 2025.

In Q2, developers launched 28,200 new residential projects in the MMR region, followed by 18,800 projects in NCR, 14,200 projects in Pune, and 11,100 projects in Hyderabad, respectively.

However, with continued global uncertainties, developers have adopted a more measured stance, focusing on completing existing projects and enhancing quality rather than pushing new inventory.

The high-end inventory accounted for 30 percent of the total available inventory. The luxury and ultra-luxury categories accounted for 13 percent and 10 percent of the available inventory, respectively.