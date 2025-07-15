Residential prices witness up to 27% spike in Q2 2025 YoY, NCR leads

India's residential market has witnessed a massive price hike in the second quarter of 2025, as per the consultants Anarock's 'Pan India Residential Market' report.

According to the data, the residential prices in India's top 7 cities, which include NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, hiked up to 27 percent in Q2 2025. Notably, the annual growth of 11 percent was recorded, from Rs 8,070 per square foot in Q2 2024 to Rs 8,990 per sf in Q2 2025. Among the top 7 cities, NCR and Bengaluru recorded the highest annual price jump of over 27 percent and 12 percent, respectively, driven by increased luxury, ultra-luxury supply, and robust housing demand.

The average base selling price per square foot in NCR stands at Rs 8,650 per sq ft, and in Bengaluru at Rs 8,720 per sq ft.

According to the report, an upward demand trend was seen for luxury and premium housing segments, with a growing interest in the ultra-luxury category.

"The surge has attracted an increasing number of national and international brands entering the market to capitalize on rising demand. In Q2 2025, the supply share of luxury (Rs 1.5 crore – Rs 2.5 crore) and ultra-luxury (above INR 2.5 Cr) housing grew by 15 percent and 3 percent year-on-year, respectively, across the top 7 cities," Anju Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, said.

Luxury homes priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore led the market, accounting for 27 percent of the total supply in Q2 2025. This was followed by the high-end segment (Rs 80 lakh – Rs 1.5 crore) and mid-end segment (Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh), each contributing 21 percent. The ultra-luxury segment made up 19 percent of the overall supply, Puri added.

With the festive season on the horizon, the report projects a renewed interest in buying, along with enticing offers from the developers.