Godrej Properties acquires 48 acres land parcel in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Properties on Friday informed stock exchanges that the company has acquired a 48-acre land parcel through outright purchase in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru. According to the company, the development on this land will primarily comprise plotted units with a development potential of 1.1 million square feet.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this prime land parcel in Doddaballapur, a high-potential micro market in North Bengaluru. This investment reinforces our focus on expanding our presence in key growth corridors through well-planned residential communities. Bengaluru continues to be a priority market for us, and we look forward to creating a development that offers long-term value to its residents.”
Earlier this week, the real estate developer announced its entry in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with the acquisition of 50 acres of land. The Mumbai-based developer said that development will comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.
In fiscal year 2025, Godrej Properties achieved the highest booking value, booking volume, collection, operating cash flow, deliveries, and earnings in its history.
The company achieved a booking value of Rs 29,444 crore in FY2024-25, a year-on-year growth of 31 percent through the sale of 15,302 homes with a total area of 25.73 million sq.ft., a YoY volume growth of 29 percent.
NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru contributed Rs 10,523 crore, Rs 8,034 crore and Rs 5,089 crore respectively to the booking value in FY25.
Godrej Properties added 14 new projects, with an expected booking value of Rs 26,450 crore to its portfolio in FY25, including five in NCR, two each in MMR, Bengaluru and Indore, and 1 each in Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.