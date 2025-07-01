            
WATCH: I&B Ministry's Sanjay Jaju says on gaming, creators and India's digital entertainment economy at Storyboard18's DES 2025

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, revealed that over 55% of all advertising spends are now directed towards digital platforms.

By  Storyboard18Jul 1, 2025 6:10 PM
“The digital segment is now definitely more than the non-digital segment,” said Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit.

India’s media and entertainment industry is undergoing a digital revolution, driven by the country’s mobile-first youth, widespread smartphone usage, and affordable internet access.

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, revealed that over 55% of all advertising spends are now directed towards digital platforms. With emerging technologies like AI, XR, and VR entering the mainstream, the future of storytelling, production, and content consumption in India is being fundamentally reshaped.


First Published on Jul 1, 2025 6:10 PM

